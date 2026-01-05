Brown bear population rises in Kyrgyzstan

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, monitoring results for 2025, conducted using camera traps and photographic equipment, indicate growth in the population of the brown bear, which is in the country’s Red List. The brown bear inhabiting this region is also known as the Himalayan brown bear (Ursus arctos isabellinus).

“The Khan-Teniri State Nature Park has been divided into functional zones for the purposes of preserving natural complexes and biodiversity. These include a strictly protected area, an ecological stabilization zone, a tourist and recreational zone, and a zone of limited economic activity. The nature park consists of several sections, including Adyr-Tor, Sary-Jaz, Enilchek, and Kayindy. Regular patrols are organized in each area to ensure continuous monitoring of the environmental condition and compliance with protection regulations,” the ministry said.

