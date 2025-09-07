Broken cable caused fatal Lisbon funicular derailment, investigators say

The Office for the Prevention and Investigation of Aircraft and Railway Accidents (GPIAAF) said the cable broke at a hidden fixation point inside Cabin No. 1. Routine visual checks earlier that day could not have detected the flaw.

Although the operator engaged both pneumatic and manual brakes, the system's design meant they could not stop the cars once the balancing cable failed. Investigators noted that the emergency mechanism cut power and triggered brakes but may not have worked on each car as intended.

The failed cable, installed less than a year ago and still within its service life, had been maintained by an external contractor. The Gloria Funicular is not directly supervised by the national transport regulator, with independent inspections only every four years.

Reconstruction showed Cabin No. 2 recoiled at about 60 kilometers per hour before derailing. A preliminary report is due within 45 days, with final conclusions expected in about a year.

As earlier reported, Portugal held a day of mourning after at least 17 people were killed, when Lisbon’s Elevador da Gloria funicular derailed and crashed.