British Deputy Prime Minister Rayner resigns
09:37, 6 September 2025
British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced her resignation from the Labour government after admitting she underpaid tax on the purchase of a flat in Hove, on the south coast of England, Agenzia Nova reported.
The prime minister, Keir Starmer offered his full support to his deputy, declaring he was "proud" to work alongside her, but Rayner has now announced her resignation.
The deputy prime minister recently explained that she had received "incorrect legal advice" that led her to pay less registration tax than she actually owed.
