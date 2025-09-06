EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    British Deputy Prime Minister Rayner resigns

    09:37, 6 September 2025

    British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced her resignation from the Labour government after admitting she underpaid tax on the purchase of a flat in Hove, on the south coast of England, Agenzia Nova reported.

    British Deputy Prime Minister Rayner resigns
    Photo credit: report.az

    The prime minister, Keir Starmer offered his full support to his deputy, declaring he was "proud" to work alongside her, but Rayner has now announced her resignation.

    The deputy prime minister recently explained that she had received "incorrect legal advice" that led her to pay less registration tax than she actually owed.

    Earlier it was reported that the UK government warned foreign students over visa overstays.

    World News UK Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All