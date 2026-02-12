British Columbia school shooting: Death toll revised

Authorities clarified that one female victim, initially believed to have died during transport for medical care, is still alive but in serious condition.

The attack left at least 25 others injured, most of them students aged 12 to 14.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a former student who had dropped out.

Responding officers recovered a long gun and a modified handgun at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack, while the community mourns the victims and supports those injured.