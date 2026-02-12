EN
    British Columbia school shooting: Death toll revised

    07:53, 12 February 2026

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has revised the death toll from the tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, confirming that nine people died, including the suspect, down from the previously reported ten, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Xinhua.

    British Columbia school shooting: Death toll revised
    Screenshot from CBC video

    Authorities clarified that one female victim, initially believed to have died during transport for medical care, is still alive but in serious condition.

    The attack left at least 25 others injured, most of them students aged 12 to 14.

    The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a former student who had dropped out.

    Responding officers recovered a long gun and a modified handgun at the scene.

    Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack, while the community mourns the victims and supports those injured.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
