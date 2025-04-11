Britain's GDP unexpectedly grows by 0.5 pct in February

Data released on Friday showed that monthly services output rose by 0.3 percent in February, production expanded by 1.5 percent and construction grew by 0.4 percent.

Within services, computer programming, telecoms and car dealerships all had strong months, while in manufacturing, electronics and pharmaceuticals led the way and car manufacturing also picked up after its recent poor performance, explained Liz McKeown, Director of Economic Statistics of the ONS.

On a three-month basis, GDP is estimated to have increased by 0.6 percent in the period to February, compared with the three months to November 2024. The ONS attributed this improvement primarily to continued strength in the services sector.

The monthly 0.5 percent GDP growth beat the 0.1 percent increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters, offering a slice of relief to the British government amid escalating trade tensions initiated by the United States.

