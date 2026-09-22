Brigitte Bardot’s iconic belongings go under hammer in Paris

The Millon, a French auction house, is offering 285 objects from Bardot’s homes in Saint-Tropez and Paris at Hôtel Drouot. The sale traces different chapters of her life, from her rise as a film icon and her passion for dance and music to her personal life, homes and animal-protection work.

Among the highlights are Bardot’s Repetto ballet shoes. The collection also includes a black Repetto tutu, guitars, her Olivetti Lettera 22 typewriter, photographs, portraits and jewelry.

The auction also features objects from La Madrague, Bardot’s home in Saint-Tropez, as well as personal items and memorabilia linked to her career and life.

Bardot became an international film star in the 1950s, particularly following And God Created Woman. The actress died on Dec. 28, 2025, aged 91.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Princess Diana’s iconic black silk “Revenge Dress” would be offered at auction in New York this December, with an estimate of $150,000-$300,000.