BRICS countries to launch joint initiative to combat land degradation

It is specified that the new initiative will be officially launched at the ministerial meeting on 17 April and will be included in the final declaration to be adopted at the summit of the association's leaders in July. The partnership will coordinate efforts to rehabilitate degraded land, conserve soil, efficiently use water resources and introduce scientific solutions in the agricultural sector in the Global South.



Delegates also discussed the 2025-2028 Action Plan, which outlines goals in four key areas: facilitating international trade in agro-products, sustainable production, agricultural innovation and industry finance, and food security.



The first meeting of the BRICS Working Group on Agriculture was held in February. It addressed issues of electronic certification to improve control and security in the agricultural sector.

As earlier reported, Brazil is set to host the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro in July.



