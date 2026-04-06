Brent oil price on ICE exceeds $110 per barrel for the first time since March 30

As of 1:00 a.m. Moscow time (10:00 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent crude was up 1.15%, reaching $110.50 per barrel.

By 1:10 a.m. Moscow time (10:10 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent crude accelerated growth to $111.89 per barrel (up 2.43%).

Last week, global oil markets showed signs of severe supply pressure after the spot price for Brent crude surged above $140 per barrel, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.