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    Brent oil price on ICE exceeds $110 per barrel for the first time since March 30

    09:44, 6 April 2026

     The price of Brent crude oil futures with settlement in June 2026 on London-based ICE exceeded $110 per barrel for the first time since March 30, 2026, according to trading data, TASS reports. 

    Brent oil price on ICE exceeds $110 per barrel for the first time since March 30
    Photo credit: Freepik

    As of 1:00 a.m. Moscow time (10:00 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent crude was up 1.15%, reaching $110.50 per barrel.

    By 1:10 a.m. Moscow time (10:10 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent crude accelerated growth to $111.89 per barrel (up 2.43%).

    Last week, global oil markets showed signs of severe supply pressure after the spot price for Brent crude surged above $140 per barrel, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

    Oil & Gas Trade Economy Energy World News
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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