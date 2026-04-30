Brent crude tops $120 as Trump maintains Iran blockade

The surge came after US President Donald Trump said Washington would keep its naval blockade on Iran in place until Tehran agrees to a nuclear deal, reinforcing fears of prolonged disruption to energy flows through one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Earlier in the day, Trump told the Axios news website that he rejected a proposal from Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, opting instead to maintain the blockade as leverage over Iran’s nuclear program.

“The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking,” Trump told Axios, adding that the pressure “is going to be worse” for Iran.

He said Tehran is seeking an agreement to lift the US blockade on the strategically important waterway, and claimed that Iran’s inability to export oil has left its infrastructure “close to exploding.”

Oil markets were also rattled by the shock decision of the United Arab Emirates to exit OPEC and OPEC+, adding uncertainty to the producer group’s coordination at a time of extreme volatility.

Meanwhile, US inventory data showed sharp declines in crude and fuel stockpiles, while crude exports surged to a record above 6 million barrels per day, underscoring tightening global supply conditions.

Earlier, it was reported that global energy prices could rise by 24% in 2026, while overall commodity prices are projected to increase by about 16%. This scenario is outlined in the April edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.