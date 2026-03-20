Breakthrough in energy storage? Australian scientists test first quantum battery prototype

According to a statement by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the proof-of-concept device, developed in collaboration with RMIT University and University of Melbourne, is capable of charging, storing and discharging energy using principles of quantum mechanics. The findings were published in Light: Science & Applications.

“Our findings confirm a fundamental quantum effect that’s completely counterintuitive: quantum batteries charge faster as they get larger. Today’s batteries don’t function like that,” said James Quach, who led the team. “The research validates the exciting potential of quantum batteries for unprecedented efficient and rapid energy storage.”

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, which rely on chemical reactions, the prototype uses quantum effects such as superposition and entanglement. According to the researchers, the device demonstrated the ability to retain stored energy for significantly longer than the time required to charge it.

“My ultimate ambition is a future where we can charge electric cars much faster than fuel petrol cars, or charge devices over long distances wirelessly,” Quach said.

While the researchers emphasize that fully functional quantum batteries are not yet commercially viable, they say the test validates key theoretical predictions and demonstrates the feasibility of the technology.

The development builds on more than a decade of research into quantum batteries, first proposed in 2013, and represents a step toward scalable systems that could eventually enable ultra-fast charging and wireless energy transfer for future devices.

As Qazinform reported earlier, a Chinese research team has developed an efficient flexible thermoelectric polymer material, setting the stage for future technologies such as wearable devices.