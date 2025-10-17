Brazilian police dismantle group selling AI-generated “miracle” prayers

According to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, the group operated for about two years from a base in Nilópolis, located in the Baixada Fluminense region. Investigators say the suspects used artificial intelligence to create personalized prayers, which they sold for around 50 reais — approximately 10 US dollars — each.

Police reports indicate that the group set up a call center to contact potential victims, mainly targeting Catholic believers. Callers collected personal information from those they reached and then offered what they described as unique prayers designed to bring healing or other personal benefits. Some individuals reportedly purchased multiple prayers after being moved by the messages they received.

The operation is believed to have reached hundreds, and possibly thousands, of people across Brazil. Authorities said the group’s activity began on social media, where a man presenting himself as a pastor posted motivational messages and invited users to contact him for spiritual guidance or “divine revelations.” Once contact was established, the call center staff continued communication by phone, offering AI-generated prayers in exchange for payment.

The Civil Police credited the scheme’s longevity to the scammers’ use of artificial intelligence, which enabled them to adapt the prayers to each individual.

All 35 suspects have been charged with fraud and criminal conspiracy. Police have urged victims to come forward and file official complaints at the Nilópolis Police Station to support the ongoing investigation.

