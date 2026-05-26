Brazil eyes record coffee harvest in 2026

Conab’s second harvest report highlights a 3.9% expansion in cultivated area to 2.34 million hectares and a rise in average productivity to 34.4 bags per hectare. The surge is attributed to the biennial production cycle, favorable weather, and new growing regions.

Between January and April 2026, Brazil exported 11.5 million bags, down 22.5% from the same period last year due to reduced domestic stocks. Exports are expected to rebound in the second half of the year as the new harvest enters the market.

Earlier, it was reported that Arabica boom had driven Brazil’s coffee export surge.