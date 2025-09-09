Brazil aims for biofuel expansion with US$21 billion investment by 2035

The report also highlights the considerable opportunity for bioelectricity generation in Brazil, leveraging its plentiful agricultural residues to produce clean power. Additionally, the analysis points to the promising potential for biomethane production, derived from agricultural and other waste streams, which could contribute to the nation’s gas supply and further reduce reliance on fossil fuels.



Looking at biodiesel, the study projects a strong and sustained demand, driven largely by Brazil’s robust transportation sector. It emphasises the continued importance of promoting sustainable sourcing for raw materials to ensure environmental responsibility.



The projected installed capacity is expected to comfortably meet the country's ambitious renewable fuel mandates, with the potential for surpluses to be directed toward emerging applications such as maritime transport and other industrial uses.



Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is also a key area of focus. The projections suggest that ongoing and planned initiatives could yield a substantial volume of SAF production annually, potentially meeting a significant percentage of aviation emissions reduction targets.



The report underscores the critical role of strategic investment, which includes the development of advanced biorefineries, modernisation of existing facilities, diversification of feedstocks to include novel biomass sources, and the development of necessary infrastructure.



Earlier, Brazil shattered its own records for oil and natural gas production.