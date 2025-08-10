EN
    Boxer Rassul Assankhanov brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Asian Championships in Thailand

    15:10, 10 August 2025

    Rassul Assankhanov added Kazakhstan’s second gold of the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: instagram/boxingkazakhstan

    The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation said in a statement Rassul Assankhanov defeated Hemant Sangwan of India in the men’s 90 kg final at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships. The Kazakhstani secured a knockdown in round two.

    Earlier, it was reported Kuralay Yeginbaykyzy brought Team Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand

    Boxing Sport Events Thailand
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
