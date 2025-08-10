Boxer Rassul Assankhanov brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Asian Championships in Thailand
Rassul Assankhanov added Kazakhstan’s second gold of the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation said in a statement Rassul Assankhanov defeated Hemant Sangwan of India in the men’s 90 kg final at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships. The Kazakhstani secured a knockdown in round two.
Earlier, it was reported Kuralay Yeginbaykyzy brought Team Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand