Bodies of two more missing tourists found in Almaty Mountains

Rescuers found the bodies of two people near Lokomotiv Peak at an altitude of about 3,700 meters.

Earlier, another member of the same group had been found dead. In total, three people died in the incident.

Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry

An operational headquarters was set up near the Mynzhylky dam after the initial report. The search involved units of the Almaty Emergencies Department, the Republican Rescue Service, police, the Mountaineering Federation, and volunteers. A helicopter was also deployed for search efforts.

Around 80 personnel, 12 vehicles, 4 canine teams, and 4 drones took part in the rescue efforts. Work was complicated by high-altitude conditions, low temperatures, thin air, avalanche risk, and rugged terrain, which limited aviation use and slowed rescue teams.

Photo credit: Emergencies Ministry

Rescuers employed drones, metal detectors, probes, and hand tools. Due to poor weather, the bodies were carried down on foot to the Medeu rescue post. They were handed over to police, with forensic examinations ordered. Psychological support is being provided to relatives.

The Emergencies Ministry urges all to follow safety measures when going into the mountains, check weather and avalanche conditions, avoid going alone, inform relatives of your route and return time, carry communication devices and necessary equipment.

If someone does not return on time or loses contact, authorities urge immediate calls to the 112 rescue service.

As written before, 47-year-old Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna sustained a severe leg injury during descent this year and was trapped at an altitude of over 7,000 meters on Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan. Despite multiple rescue attempts, she could not be saved. The tragedy carries an added poignancy: in 2021, on nearby Khan Tengri, her husband Sergey Nagovitsyn also died during an expedition.