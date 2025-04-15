Blue Origin completes all-women crew spaceflight

The mission, codenamed NS-31, is Blue Origin's 11th human spaceflight and the 31st flight of its New Shepard program.

The all-women astronaut crew included Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez.

The crew lifted off from Launch Site One in West Texas aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Monday morning. The capsule touched down at about 8:40 a.m. Central Time after a ten-minute flight.

REPLAY: NS-31 crew heads to the launch pad! pic.twitter.com/sxhM0VbA2j — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2025

The crew capsule reached an apogee of 106 kilometers above ground level.

To date, New Shepard has flown 58 people to space, according to Blue Origin.

Earlier Kazinform reported how Kazakh teens are shaping the future of space settlements with NASA.