EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Blizzards, fog, and strong winds to hit Kazakhstan on Feb 12

    00:05, 12 February 2026

    On February 12, most of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of an anticyclone, bringing predominantly dry and frosty weather, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.

    Blizzards, fog, and strong winds to hit Kazakhstan on Feb 12
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    In the south and southeast of the country, however, the passage of atmospheric frontal systems will bring precipitation (rain and snow), sometimes heavy precipitation.

    Snowstorms, icy road conditions, fog, and stronger winds are forecast across the country. 

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All