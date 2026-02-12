Blizzards, fog, and strong winds to hit Kazakhstan on Feb 12
00:05, 12 February 2026
On February 12, most of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of an anticyclone, bringing predominantly dry and frosty weather, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.
In the south and southeast of the country, however, the passage of atmospheric frontal systems will bring precipitation (rain and snow), sometimes heavy precipitation.
Snowstorms, icy road conditions, fog, and stronger winds are forecast across the country.