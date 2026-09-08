Blaze erupts at Kyzylorda oil refinery, threatens 120 tons of petroleum products

The fire broke out at a small-scale oil refinery on Mustafa Shokay Street, where two 60-tonne tanks containing a total of 120 tonnes of petroleum products were engulfed in flames.

When the first firefighting crews arrived, the tanks were engulfed in open flames, posing a risk to three adjacent tanks.

Emergency Ministry units, local authorities and other services were involved in the response. A firefighting headquarters was established at the site, while portable firefighting monitors and foam were used to protect the neighbouring tanks. A firefighting train was also deployed.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze and save the three adjacent tanks. The fire was completely extinguished across an area of more than 200 square meters.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. A fire-testing laboratory has been brought in to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 3 people were killed and 2 were injured in a fire at a paint-ingredient factory in Cheonan, South Korea.