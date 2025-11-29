Black ice, ground blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan’s north, east, and west Nov 29
01:15, 29 November 2025
On November 29, most regions of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of the anticyclone, due to which weather without precipitation is forecast, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Eastern, northern, and western areas will brace for rain and snow, as well as ground blizzard and black ice caused by the cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts.
Foggy and windy conditions are expected across the country.