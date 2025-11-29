EN
    Black ice, ground blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan’s north, east, and west Nov 29

    01:15, 29 November 2025

    On November 29, most regions of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of the anticyclone, due to which weather without precipitation is forecast, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    weather
    Photo credit: Karakoz Askerbek / Kazinform

    Eastern, northern, and western areas will brace for rain and snow, as well as ground blizzard and black ice caused by the cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts.

    Foggy and windy conditions are expected across the country.

