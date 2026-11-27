The smarter you are, the better your excuses?

It is easy to assume that people who carefully manage their finances are less likely to fall for Black Friday promotions. However, Akanova argues that being rational does not necessarily protect someone from impulsive shopping. In fact, people who consider themselves particularly sensible may simply be better at justifying purchases they never intended to make.

“Rationality is not a personality trait. It is a state of mind, and Black Friday is designed to switch that state off,” Akanova said.

She referred to the work of Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman, who described two systems of thinking: one fast and intuitive, the other slower and more deliberate. The slower system allows people to stop and ask themselves whether they actually need something. But this type of thinking requires time and a relatively calm environment — two things that major sales campaigns often make difficult.

“During Black Friday, slow thinking gives way to the fast system, which responds to bright signals: countdown timers, limited stock, too many offers at once. Even the crossed-out original price works as an anchor. We compare the item not with its actual value, but with the number we have been shown,” Akanova explained. “Normally, the reality principle restrains the pleasure principle. In other words, ‘I want it’ comes up against ‘I can’t afford it.’ But a discount gives our desires the perfect justification: ‘I’m not spending money. I’m saving it.’ The desire receives permission, and the guilt associated with spending is pushed aside.”

According to Akanova, rational thinking does not necessarily disappear during these purchases. Instead, people may use it to defend decisions they have already made emotionally.

“‘I deserve this,’ ‘I bought it at a good price,’ ‘I would have needed it eventually,’ or ‘It would have been more expensive later.’ These thoughts sound reasonable, but their purpose is not always analysis. Sometimes they are there to reduce anxiety and guilt and preserve our image of ourselves as sensible people. That is why even highly rational individuals are not protected from impulsive purchases. They may simply be better at explaining them,” she said.

Are we buying products - or a better version of ourselves?

Imagine finding a luxury handbag that would normally be beyond your budget. You never planned to buy it, but suddenly its price drops dramatically. Is the attraction really the handbag, or the feeling of finally owning something that previously seemed out of reach?

According to Akanova, the excitement of getting a bargain can sometimes be connected to identity, social status and the desire for recognition. In a consumer culture where possessions are frequently displayed on social media, the perceived value of a purchase may go far beyond its practical use.

“We live in an era of narcissistic culture, and a discount can become a small narcissistic victory. Social media has made that victory even more visible. In this culture, the usefulness of an object moves into the background. What matters more is possession and what it says about a person: recognition, attractiveness, status and a sense of victory,” Akanova said.

She referred to the work of social psychologist and psychoanalyst Erich Fromm, who explored the distinction between being and having - the idea that people may seek a sense of personal worth through what they possess rather than who they are.

“We are not always buying the object itself. Sometimes we are buying the person we want to be, both in the eyes of others and in our own. A brand that was previously inaccessible suddenly becomes closer, and there is an opportunity to feel part of the success. The purchase itself becomes a trophy. You can show it off, post an unboxing video and tell everyone how much you saved. The bargain becomes proof of your own value,” she explained.

But the satisfaction that comes from such purchases may be short-lived.

“Recognition through possessions constantly needs to be confirmed by something new. That narcissistic satisfaction does not last long, and soon another purchase is needed to reproduce the same feeling,” Akanova said.

Why does missing a discount feel like losing something?

One of the most powerful psychological forces associated with Black Friday is FOMO, or fear of missing out - the uncomfortable feeling that other people are getting something valuable while you are being left behind.

For some shoppers, however, the fear of missing a discount may reflect anxieties that extend far beyond the shopping cart.

“Fear is stronger than joy, and marketing knows this very well. Behind the fear of missing out, there is sometimes an inner hunger. It is not necessarily about money or possessions, but about feeling that there is not enough care, recognition or certainty that you will get what you need. When this hunger remains unsatisfied, an external signal saying ‘only a few left’ can touch something much deeper,” Akanova said.

She believes that personal and family experiences may influence how strongly someone reacts to the possibility of missing an opportunity, especially if they grew up around uncertainty or material shortages.

“For some people, ‘If not now, then never’ unconsciously echoes an early experience of ‘There won’t be enough for me.’ Many grew up in families where their parents or grandparents experienced shortages. This can create a belief that you have to take something while it is available. Even when stores are full today, that anxiety may continue to influence behavior,” she explained.

Akanova also pointed to all-or-nothing thinking, a pattern in which a person struggles to consider alternatives between two extremes. During periods of anxiety, this may make a discounted item appear far more important than it really is.

“Today, the item is perfect and priceless. A week later, at full price, you no longer want it. The alternative - buying it when you actually need it, even if it costs more - seems not to exist. Marketing speaks precisely this language: ‘Only today,’ ‘Last chance,’ ‘Never again.’”

Yet she offered a striking reminder.

“You cannot miss out on a discount for something you were never planning to buy.”

According to Akanova, the same fear can also influence major life decisions, from remaining in an unsatisfying job to agreeing to things out of concern that another opportunity may never appear.

“We hold on to jobs that no longer make us happy because we are afraid we won’t find anything better. We agree to things we don’t want because it feels as though there may never be another chance. That is why the useful question after Black Friday is not just ‘How much did I spend?’ but ‘Where else in my life am I choosing out of fear of losing something rather than because it is what I actually want?’” she said.

Why does everyone else’s shopping cart suddenly matter?

Black Friday does not rely on discounts alone. Crowded stores, long queues, overflowing shopping carts and online messages announcing that hundreds of people have bought a particular item can also influence how desirable it appears.

“When we don’t know whether something is worth the money, the easiest option is to look at what other people are doing. A queue, overflowing shopping carts or a message saying ‘237 people bought this’ all send the same signal: You should buy it. There must be something valuable here,” Akanova said.

The phenomenon is commonly known as social proof, when people use the behavior of others to guide their own decisions, particularly in uncertain situations.

But Akanova suggests there is also an emotional dimension. In a crowd, excitement, urgency and the desire to belong may become difficult to distinguish from one’s own preferences.

“In a crowd, we hand over part of our sense of self to the group. Without noticing it, we begin wanting what everyone else wants. Emotional excitement and urgency spread quickly, while critical thinking may weaken. The boundaries between ‘I’ and ‘we’ become blurred, and a person may unconsciously experience someone else’s desire as their own,” she explained.

She added that social comparison can sometimes turn shopping into a competition, even when no one intended to compete.

“Someone else’s full shopping cart may unconsciously create a feeling of personal inadequacy. A useful question to ask yourself during a sale is: ‘Would I still want this if nobody else wanted it?’” Akanova said.

When shopping becomes an escape from reality

Not every impulsive purchase begins with a desire for a product. Sometimes, it begins with a stressful day, an argument, disappointment or the feeling that life is slipping out of control.

Shopping can temporarily distract people from unpleasant emotions, offering anticipation, excitement and a sense of immediate action. However, Akanova warns that this relief can come at a cost when spending becomes a primary way of managing emotional distress.

“As a practicing psychologist, I would say that impulsive shopping does not truly help us cope with stress. At most, it improves our mood for a short time and creates an illusion of control. What is interesting is that people have begun expecting something more from shopping: relief from stress, distraction from problems or an escape from confusion in their lives. The problem is not the purchase itself, but when it becomes the main way of dealing with emotions,” she said.

She described a possible cycle in which a person experiences anxiety, turns to shopping for temporary relief and then faces guilt or financial concerns that create further distress.

“Imagine someone thinking, ‘I’m not coping. Nothing is working out. Something is wrong with me. I urgently need to do something.’ These thoughts may become particularly intense at night, when there are fewer distractions. Then comes the action: opening a shopping app, scrolling through products, adding something to the cart and paying for it,” Akanova explained. “At the moment of purchase, anxiety may really decrease, and the mind remembers: This works. But the original cause of the anxiety has not disappeared. After some time, it returns, sometimes even stronger, accompanied by guilt. And with it comes the desire to repeat the action. A person who was trying to escape anxiety ends up creating another reason to feel anxious.”

Akanova compared the experience to attempting to treat the wrong problem.

“It’s like putting a bandage on a headache. You’ve done something, and it feels like you’re taking care of yourself, but the real problem is somewhere else. As long as we try to treat through action something that requires understanding, the anxiety may keep returning and demanding new purchases,” she said.

She emphasized that she was describing a possible psychological pattern, not diagnosing obsessive-compulsive disorder, a separate clinical condition.

Who is most vulnerable?

According to Akanova’s clinical observations, some people may be particularly susceptible to using purchases as emotional compensation.

These include individuals who grew up with material deprivation, people whose families expressed affection primarily through gifts, and those who find it difficult to acknowledge or express uncomfortable feelings.

“Some people grew up believing that good things were not meant for them, or that they did not deserve them. Others experienced love through gifts rather than attention. In such cases, an object can become proof that everything is all right with them,” Akanova said.

She also highlighted those who constantly strive for perfection.

“People who always have to be the best live with an inner critic that never rests. Their emotional tension accumulates, and a purchase provides a brief escape. It may be a reward for being overwhelmed - ‘I deserve this’ - or an attempt to reach an ideal version of themselves: the best phone, the right clothes, the perfect home. But that ideal is unattainable, which means the purchases may never feel sufficient,” she explained.

In some cases, repeated impulsive spending can also become part of a harmful cycle of debt, shame and self-criticism.

“If purchases repeatedly end in debt and self-punishment, it may be time to talk not just about money, but about the person’s relationship with themselves,” Akanova said.

How to know whether you are saving money or falling into a trap

Recognizing the psychological mechanisms behind Black Friday is one thing. Resisting them while a countdown timer is running and a shopping cart is filling up is another.

Akanova recommends making shopping decisions before the pressure begins. Preparing a list of necessary items in advance and setting a clear spending limit can help shoppers distinguish planned purchases from impulsive ones.

She also advises following the 24-hour rule: leave an unplanned item in the cart for a day before paying.

“Very often, by the next day, you may have forgotten about it entirely. Another useful question is: ‘Would I buy this at this price if there were no discount?’ If the answer is no, you may be buying the discount rather than the product,” she said.

Checking prices before major sales can also help identify misleading promotions. A product advertised at 50% off may not represent a genuine bargain if its price was increased shortly before the sale.

Akanova also recommended being cautious with installment plans, which can make purchases appear less expensive by dividing the total cost into smaller payments.

However, her most important advice is to examine the emotion behind the desire to buy.

“Before an impulsive purchase, stop and ask yourself: ‘What is happening to me right now? What am I feeling? What do I hope to feel after buying this?’ If the answer is that you are tired, want to escape something or simply need to feel better, the purchase will not solve the underlying problem,” she said.

She also suggests avoiding unplanned shopping when exhausted, hungry or emotionally overwhelmed, particularly late at night after a difficult day.

And while Black Friday advertisements promise savings of 30%, 50% or even 80%, Akanova offered a different way of calculating the biggest bargain.

“The greatest saving on Black Friday is the thing you didn’t buy.”

Earlier, Qazinform explored why do people in Kazakhstan report relatively low levels of stress, what pressures do different generations face, and how can people recognize when everyday tension becomes a problem.