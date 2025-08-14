EN
    Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high exceeding $123,300 — Binance platform data

    11:54, 14 August 2025

    The price of Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high as it rose above $123,300, according to Binance platform data, TASS reports.

    Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high exceeding $123,300
    Photo credit: freepik

    As of 1:42 a.m. Moscow time (10:42 p.m. GMT on August 13), the Bitcoin price was up by 2.86% at $123,500.

    By 1:55 a.m. Moscow time (10:44 p.m. GMT on August 13), the price of the cryptocurrency had narrowed gains to 2.57% as it traded at $123,200.

    Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants. The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Recall that Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a record $122,000 mid-July, lifting the entire crypto market amid strong ETF inflows, short squeezes, and optimism around U.S. crypto legislation.

