Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high exceeding $123,300 — Binance platform data

As of 1:42 a.m. Moscow time (10:42 p.m. GMT on August 13), the Bitcoin price was up by 2.86% at $123,500.

By 1:55 a.m. Moscow time (10:44 p.m. GMT on August 13), the price of the cryptocurrency had narrowed gains to 2.57% as it traded at $123,200.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants. The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Recall that Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a record $122,000 mid-July, lifting the entire crypto market amid strong ETF inflows, short squeezes, and optimism around U.S. crypto legislation.