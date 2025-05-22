Bishkek to host VIII World Festival of Epics of Peoples of World

The Ministry of Culture reported that, the event was organized with the support of the President of Kyrgyzstan and is dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the great storyteller Sayakbai Karalaev.

The festival will bring together epic scholars, researchers and performers of epic works from all over the world. The festival will include an international scientific and practical symposium, round tables and meetings dedicated to the study of the epic heritage of various peoples. In addition, there will be creative competitions reflecting the philosophy of nomadic life.

The festival is held within the framework of the implementation of the Decree of the President of Kyrgyzstan "On additional measures for the comprehensive study and popularization of the epic trilogy of the Kyrgyz people - the epic "Manas", "Semetey", "Seitek", as well as the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On the epic "Manas"".

The organizers of the event are the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Academy "Manas", the Kyrgyz National Theater "Manas" and the public foundation "Art-araba".

The Festival of Epics of the Peoples of the World has been held since 2006.