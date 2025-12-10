Bishkek hosts International Mountain Day conference

The goal of the conference is to bring together representatives of state bodies, international organizations, scientific and expert structures to discuss strategic priorities in the field of water resources, glacier conservation issues, and the establishment of a sustainable water-climate dialogue at the national level.

Those attending the event are Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, Director of the Water Resources Service Almaz Jeenaliev, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Almaz Musaev, Rector of the National University Dogdurbek Chontoev, Chairwoman of the "Green Energy" Public Foundation Anara Sultangaziyeva, scientists of the National Academy of Sciences, specialists of the Kyrgyzhydromet Service, ecologists, agricultural workers, and representatives of international organizations.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan promoted mountain agenda at COP30 in Brazil.