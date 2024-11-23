Bishkek holds initiation ceremony for freshmen of Al-Farabi KazNU branch

The event was attended by Chairman of the Board and Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhansseit Tuimebayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic Rapil Zhoshybaev, President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Rasul Abazbek uulu, university graduates from among Kyrgyz statesmen, businessmen, deputies, as well as university teachers and students

Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Zhansseit Tuimebayev made a welcoming speech.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/Kazinform News Agency

“The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University branch was inaugurated in Bishkek in 2022 with the participation of the two heads of state. Today, 1000 freshmen of the university’s branch will receive their student ID cards. The opening of this institution has facilitated rapprochement of our peoples and cooperation development in education and science. According to the QS World University Rankings, the Al-Farabi KazNU is identified as a leading institution in Central Asia and Kazakhstan. Many of our alumni are employed in Europe, the USA, Japan, Türkiye, China and the UK. You also have the opportunity to work in a number of countries worldwide. I wish you success in science and education,” Zhanseit Tuimebayev congratulated students, presenting them with a symbolic key to knowledge and a student card.

In his address to the first-year students, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Rasul Abazbek uulu highlighted the promising future ahead of the students as they join the large community of the Al-Farabi KazNU.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/Kazinform News Agency

“To date, only two universities from the post-soviet space are ranked among the top 160 universities, one of which is the Al-Farabi KazNU. In recent years, the Kazakh universities have been demonstrating considerable success. 35 higher education institutions of Kazakhstan occupy leading positions in the QS Asia University Rankings released on November 6, 2024. I am pleased to announce that for the first time in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan, six universities in the country have been included in this top ranking simultaneously,” Rasul Abazbek uulu noted.

Congratulating the students, President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov encouraged them to pursue ambitious goals and to exert the utmost effort in their achievement. At the conclusion of his speech, he presented Zhansseit Tuimebayev with a diploma conferring the title of the Honorary Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic. Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov was similarly presented with a medal in honor of the 90th anniversary of the KazNU.

Director of the Bishkek branch of the Al-Farabi KazNU Jamin Sheishenov has stated that the educational institution is ranked among the top five universities in Central Asia.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/Kazinform News Agency

“The KazNU branch has been successfully operating in Bishkek for two years. This year, the institution has enrolled 800 students for a wide range of disciplines, including IT, foreign philology, law, economics, biotechnology, and others. The educational institution is demonstrates rapid development. New academic programs are being developed, leading teachers from both Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are being recruited, and opportunities for research and project activities are expanding. The success of the KazNU branch confirms its status as one of the leading educational centers in the region. Every year, its students join academic and on-the-job trainings at the head university in Almaty under the academic mobility program,” he said.

The event continued with a concert program prepared by the university’s talented students.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/Kazinform News Agency

As previously reported by Kazinform News Agency, on May 26, 2022, as part of his official visit to Bishkek, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev together with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov participated in the opening ceremony of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University branch.