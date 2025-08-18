Bishkek FEZ attracts 2.5 billion soms of investment in two years

According to him, the results of the zone's work are directly related to the instructions of President Sadyr Japarov to actively attract investments:

The total volume of direct investments in the FEZ has reached 2.5 billion soms;

18 new plants are being built in the zone, of which 7 enterprises have already been commissioned;

5.6 billion soms in taxes have been paid to the state budget;

180 types of products are manufactured at the enterprises of the Bishkek FEZ, of which 24 unique products are manufactured exclusively in this zone.

These figures indicate that the Bishkek Free Economic Zone has become one of the key platforms for industrial development and attracting investment to Kyrgyzstan, Temiraliev emphasized.

