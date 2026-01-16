EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Birthday cake and selfies - Takaichi warmly welcomes Meloni in Tokyo

    16:57, 16 January 2026

    A video describing the visit of Giorgia Meloni to Tokyo, with a welcome from the Premier Sanae Takaichi in a fresh, intimate, and surprisingly informal way, went viral in social media, Agenzia Nova reported.

    Birthday cake and selfies - Takaichi welcomes Meloni in Tokyo
    Photo credit: @JPN_PMO / X

    It begins with a selfie taken by the Prime Minister herself, continues with a toast in her honor during which Takaichi shocks everyone with a forceful "salute" (healthy greeting) pronounced in Italian, and then comes the most unexpected moment.

    Birthday cake and selfies - Takaichi welcomes Meloni in Tokyo
    Photo credit: @JPN_PMO / X

    The entire Japanese delegation sings "Tanti auguri" (Happy Birthday), strictly in Italian, led by the Japanese Prime Minister who, smiling, improvises as choir director.

    There's also the cake and candles, blown out amid laughter, applause, and a look of genuine surprise from the Italian leader.

    At the end, during the farewells, the atmosphere intensifies: in the final embrace, Meloni turns to Takaichi with words of support and personal closeness, assuring her of her support and reiterating that difficulties can be overcome together.

    Earlier, it was reported that the approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet increased 1.1 percentage points to 61.0 pct in January from the previous month, a poll conducted by Jiji Press showed Thursday.

    Italy Japan World News Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All