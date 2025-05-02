Bird strike causes 12-hour delay of Astana-Shymkent flight

The passengers were provided with meals and hotel accommodation, spokesperson of SCAT Airlines Viktoriya Starozhilova says.

According to her, the incident occurred during landing of the plane at Astana Airport. The damaged part was replaced.

“Please note that the company cannot manage bird movement, and we ask you to accept with understanding flight rescheduling associated with such situations. Passenger safety remains our top priority,” she emphasized.

On January 26, FlyArystan's FS 7366 aircraft flying from Uralsk to Astana collided with a flock of birds after takeoff. In a statement, Air Astana group of companies said that the aircraft continued the flight and safely landed at the airport in Astana due to the absence of system and engine malfunctions.