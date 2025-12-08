Billionaire heirs receive record $297.8 billion

Only 91 heirs received these assets, fewer than a year earlier, yet the total value reached an all-time high. This highlights a key trend shaping global wealth today – capital is being transferred faster and in larger volumes, concentrating power in the hands of a smaller number of beneficiaries.

According to Benjamin Cavalli, Head of Strategic Clients and Global Connectivity at UBS Global Wealth Management, this generational shift is redefining how wealthy families think about the future.

“As families become more international and the great wealth transfer accelerates, the focus is shifting from simply preserving wealth to empowering the next generation to succeed independently and responsibly. This is influencing not only succession planning but also philanthropic priorities and long-term investment decisions,” he said.

The report shows that accelerating inheritance is reshaping the billionaire landscape itself. The number of multigenerational billionaires reached 860 in 2025, controlling a combined $4.7 trillion in assets, up from $4.2 trillion a year earlier. The fastest growth was recorded among third generation billionaires, followed by fourth generation and beyond.

This shift is unfolding alongside continued wealth creation. In 2025, self-made billionaires added $386.5 billion to global wealth, pushing total billionaire assets to a record $15.8 trillion. However, UBS notes that inheritance is playing an increasingly prominent role in how wealth is distributed and preserved over time.

The growing importance of succession is also influencing family structures and priorities. Many heirs opt to pursue independent careers or social impact initiatives rather than simply managing inherited assets, adding complexity to long term planning.

Looking ahead, UBS estimates that the wealth transfer will continue to accelerate. By 2040, billionaires are expected to pass on around $6.9 trillion, with the majority transferred to their children, marking the largest intergenerational shift of capital in modern history.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Asia’s private wealth is projected to reach $99 trillion by 2029, reflecting how this generational transition is becoming a defining force in the global financial system.