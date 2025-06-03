Bill Gates to donate $200B to healthcare in Africa

“I recently made a commitment that my wealth will be given away over the next 20 years. The majority of that funding will be spent on helping you address challenges here in Africa,” said Bill Gates.

He emphasized that the key to the continent’s prosperity lies in investing in human potential through strong healthcare and education systems.

Today, at the Inspiring Progress event in Ethiopia, our chair, @BillGates announced that we will spend the majority of our funding to benefit Africa.



Read his speech from the AU summit: https://t.co/FwQug2w6iv pic.twitter.com/A4cpHd5E8g — Gates Foundation (@gatesfoundation) June 2, 2025

According to Gates, the Gates Foundation, which is set to wind down its operations by 2045, will focus on three core priorities: preventing avoidable deaths among mothers and infants, fighting infectious diseases, and reducing poverty. The foundation currently has offices in Ethiopia, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal.

Gates also highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in healthcare, citing Rwanda as an example where AI-powered ultrasound technology is being used to identify high-risk pregnancies.

“Africa largely skipped traditional banking and now you have a chance, as you build your next generation healthcare systems, to think about how AI is built into that,” added Gates.

Photo credit: Gates Foundation's X account

Following his speech, Gates took part in a conversation with the foundation’s Africa director, Dr. Paulin Basinga, where they discussed the continent’s development priorities and the investments needed to drive progress. Among the other participants were UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who both emphasized the importance of strong leadership and international partnerships.

Over the past two decades, the Gates Foundation has invested more than $100 billion in the fight against HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, and has supported the development of over 100 medical innovations. According to the foundation, these efforts have contributed to saving more than 80 million lives.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that UN chief called for resolute action, renewed solidarity to address conflict, poverty in Africa.