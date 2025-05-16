Big opportunities for partnership — British trade envoy on cooperation with Central Asia

— What role do you see for yourself in strengthening and expanding trade and economic ties between the UK and the countries of Central Asia? In your opinion, which sectors hold the greatest potential for mutually beneficial cooperation?

The UK government is committed to strengthening our economic and trade ties with Central Asia. My appointment is a clear signal of our serious intent and gives me the opportunity to focus specifically on that regional commitment.

Education, mining, and the creative industries are all areas where the UK has world-class businesses eager to develop long-term partnerships in the region. These companies are ready to bring their innovative products and services to Central Asia.

There have already been some notable successes in these sectors. For example, De Montfort and Coventry Universities are now operating in Kazakhstan, and UK mining companies are introducing their sustainable technologies.

I intend to focus my efforts on promoting new and mutually beneficial business connections between the UK and Central Asia. When we enhance cooperation between our business communities, everyone benefits. With the UK’s expertise and the enthusiasm and opportunities I see in Kazakhstan, I believe there is enormous potential for partnerships across the region.

— To what extent is the UK interested in the development of the Middle Corridor? What measures can the UK government and you personally take to support the development of infrastructure and logistics along this route?

The Trans-Caspian route will offer faster, more efficient and more sustainable alternatives to traditional trade routes. It will not only strengthen economic links with Europe but will also enhance infrastructure and economic ties within Central Asia itself.

The UK is home to some of the world’s most innovative infrastructure businesses, with global expertise in infrastructure design, smart construction methods, and cutting-edge technologies that improve construction efficiency and streamline infrastructure projects.

We are working with the EU and other partners to identify projects where UK expertise — and potentially funding — can play a valuable role.

— In April 2024, a Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement were signed between the UK and Kazakhstan. However, following a change in the UK government, the document is undergoing additional review before a ratification bill is introduced to Parliament. What stage is this process at now, and when can a final decision be expected?

The Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed in April last year represents a significant upgrade to our relationship. It will provide the legal foundation for expanding our bilateral cooperation across an even broader range of areas — including education, critical minerals, culture, climate change, finance and business environment, defense and security, science and technology, and people-to-people links.

We are working hard to ensure that the Agreement is ratified as soon as possible.

— What are the key cooperation priorities between the UK and Central Asia for 2025? What are the main challenges you foresee in implementing these priorities?

The UK is keen to work with all the countries of Central Asia as a trusted and reliable partner. We bring extensive experience and expertise in global finance, education, and mining technologies and we are ready and willing to work with businesses across the region to support ambitious growth plans.

However, I have been struck by the relatively low level of awareness of the opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships between UK businesses and Central Asia.

Since greater business collaboration and trade between our countries will only lead to positive outcomes, I fully intend to focus my efforts on raising awareness of these opportunities and promoting deeper cooperation.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that London hosted the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom on May 2.