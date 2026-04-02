EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Bibisara Assaubayeva retains lead at FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament

    10:58, 2 April 2026

    The FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, which will determine the challenger for the world chess title, has reached its halfway point, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Bibisara Assaubayeva retains lead at FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament
    Photo credit: FIDE

    After four rounds, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva remains at the top of the standings.

    On her debut at the tournament, Assaubayeva has drawn with India’s Vaishali Rameshbabu, neutral athlete competing under the FIDE flag Aleksandra Goryachkina, and China’s Tan Zhongyi, while defeating China’s Zhu Jiner.

    As a result, Assaubayeva has 2.5 points after four rounds. Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk has the same number of points but currently sits in second place in the standings.

    Bibisara Assaubayeva retains lead at FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament
    Photo credit: FIDE

    In the fifth round, Assaubayeva will face neutral athlete competing under the FIDE flag Kateryna Lagno.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that young Kazakhstani chess player had confirmed International Master title.

    Chess FIDE Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All