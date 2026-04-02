Bibisara Assaubayeva retains lead at FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament

After four rounds, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva remains at the top of the standings.

On her debut at the tournament, Assaubayeva has drawn with India’s Vaishali Rameshbabu, neutral athlete competing under the FIDE flag Aleksandra Goryachkina, and China’s Tan Zhongyi, while defeating China’s Zhu Jiner.

As a result, Assaubayeva has 2.5 points after four rounds. Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk has the same number of points but currently sits in second place in the standings.

Photo credit: FIDE

In the fifth round, Assaubayeva will face neutral athlete competing under the FIDE flag Kateryna Lagno.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that young Kazakhstani chess player had confirmed International Master title.