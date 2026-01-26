Bhaswati Mukherjee on India’s living heritage: A gift to the world across generations

India’s cultural and civilizational heritage is her gift to the world. An understanding of what is our culture and civilisation would take us into a historical journey into our past.

Any serious discussion must begin with E.H. Carr. In ‘What is History’ Carr concludes:

“History is a continuous process of interaction between the historian and his facts, an unending dialogue between the present and past, a dynamic, dialectical process, which cannot be limited by mere empiricism or love of facts alone”.

Another aspect is the inter-linkage between culture and imperialism in the 19th century. Dr. Edward W. Said noted in his seminal work on ‘Culture and Imperialism’:

“Partly because of empire, all cultures are involved in one another; none is single and pure, all are hybrid, heterogeneous, differentiated and un-monolithic”.

This is an excellent definition of our own culture.

Efforts were made to belittle or downgrade our heritage after the arrival of the Dutch, Portuguese, French and British to India. This was the age of colonialism and imperialism. Dr. Said noted the notion of inferior races helped fuel the imperial acquisition of territory during this period. The culture of imperialism entailed venerating the colonialist’s culture to the exclusion of other cultures, a notion completely antithetical to the Indian approach.

One of the most authoritative works of A.L. Basham ‘The Wonder that was India’ rejects the earlier Western interpretation that Indian civilisation is un-political, spiritual and unchanging i.e. Indian civilisation itself is static and non-dynamic. Basham demonstrates that India has a dynamic civilisation and cultural heritage. India’s oral traditions also had an important contribution.

Photo credit: Tatyana Kudrenok's personal archive

The civilisation that developed in the Valleys of the two great river systems, the Indus and the Ganges, although in a sharply demarcated geographical region due to the Himalayas, was never an isolated civilisation. Settlers and traders came to India from the land and sea routes from East and West. As a great maritime power, Indians also travelled East and West.

This resulted in the development of a complex pattern of multi-dimensional culture, demonstrated in art and cultural traditions from Ancient to Modern India, whether the dancing Buddha’s of the Gandharva school of art which was strongly influenced by the Greeks to the great temples of North and South India.

The Aryan period saw the development of Vedic literature as well as the Puranas. The earliest literary source was the Rig Veda and the two epics, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Ancient Indian architecture and sculpture was dynamic, not static. Due to cross fertilisation of culture, India’s ancient culture did not perish with the coming of Muslim invaders.

Ancient Indian culture was severely impacted by invasions from Muslim invaders from 10th century onwards. These invasions destroyed many elements of our ancient culture. They resulted in barbaric acts such as attacks on temples, including multiple attacks and destruction of the famous Somnath temple.

Charminar Photo credit: Tatyana Kudrenok's personal archive

Later the Indo Islamic Mughal architecture and miniature paintings evolved as an example of India’s syncretic culture. The most fascinating aspect of medieval history is the development of the Indo-Islamic style in art and architecture, through adaptation of Indian resources, expertise, designs and motifs. What developed in Mughal times was an eclectic pattern of culture of which the Taj Mahal remains the finest example.

It is important to recognise that India’s culture and civilisation is a gift to its Diaspora. India is a multi-cultural state. With the contribution and partnership with its huge Diaspora, Indian culture has emerged as the force to connect, to build relations and to heal the ruptures created by history and politics.

It is internationally recognised that one of India’s significant global contributions has been its ancient cultural and civilisational partnerships. ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ from the Maha Upanishads was among the first precursors of global citizenship as it is understood today.

‘Udara charitanama tu, Vasudaiva kutumbakam’.

It means that it is only for the generous hearted that the world is one family. It forms the basis of UNESCO’s ongoing dialogue between cultures, religions and civilisations.

India’s vibrant cultural and civilisational heritage, through her Diaspora has spread worldwide. It serves as a powerful reminder that India’s values of tolerance, inclusiveness and cross fertilisation of cultures which are an intrinsic part of our civilisation, are more relevant than ever before in the emerging, chaotic global disorder.

Cultural diplomacy now plays an important role in the dissemination of these values. Indian arts, culture and spiritualism have attracted people from all around the world for centuries.

Indian spirituality has had a global presence for centuries. One of its important manifestations in today’s world is the large number of Yoga centres spread across the world. At the personal initiative of PM Modi soon after his first election in 2014, the UN General Assembly recognised 21st June as International Day of Yoga. It has been

Culture and cultural diplomacy have emerged as the force to connect, to build bilateral relations and to heal the raptures created by history and politics.

Photo credit: Tatyana Kudrenok's personal archive

Most challenging is how do we preserve that culture? It is a living culture and can only survive if nurtured and strengthened by successive generations including our Diaspora. Indeed, unless we present our civilisation and cultural heritage in a manner which is both comprehensible and attractive to young India, this heritage cannot survive.

Our composite culture is our gift to the world. It reflects the evolution of our own history, the manner in which India seamlessly absorbed other cultures but never lost her own.

I had recently visited Vishwa Bharati University, Shantiniketan and read Gurudev’s inspirational message at the entrance which still resonates today.

Gurudev said:

“India represents the wealth of mind which is for all. We acknowledge India’s obligation to offer to others the hospitality of her best culture And India’s right to accept from others their best.”

We have done so and will continue to do so for generations to come. That is why we are Bharat that is India.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that India is celebrating the Republic Day today.