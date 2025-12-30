Beyoncé becomes a billionaire after record-breaking tours

Forbes reported that the singer crossed into billionaire territory in 2025 following one of the most lucrative years of her career. The publication estimates that her net worth surpassed one billion dollars after the completion of the Cowboy Carter Tour, which ranked among the highest-grossing tours of the year.

Billboard Boxscore previously reported that the tour generated $407 million in revenue from 1.6 million tickets sold.

Forbes also points to the success of Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour, along with her business ventures Cécred and SirDavis Whisky, as key contributors to her growing fortune. However, the publication notes that most of her personal wealth comes from her music, particularly through her ownership of her catalog and the income generated by her global touring operations.

With this achievement, Beyoncé joins a small group of musicians whose fortunes have exceeded one billion dollars, alongside Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen, according to Forbes estimates. Other outlets, using different criteria, have also cited figures such as Paul McCartney, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Selena Gomez as having reached similar financial levels.

In addition to ranking just behind Coldplay for the highest-grossing tour of 2025, the Cowboy Carter Tour set several records. It became the top-grossing country tour in Billboard Boxscore history and the fastest tour to exceed $400 million in revenue, achieving that mark in just 32 shows.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a former ballerina turned tech visionary became a billionaire at 29.