    Beybarys HC player dies in accident

    21:12, 19 May 2025

    Beybarys Hockey Club player Oleg Gofman died in an accident, the Club’s Instagram account reads. The members of the team extended their condolences to the bereaved family and close ones, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Oleg Gofman
    Photo credit: t.me/dynamo_ru

    The 23-year-old Oleg Gofman defended the club’s colors for the past two seasons. He will always be remembered as a reliable defender and a worthy man, the Club’s post reads.

    As a former player of the Moscow Dynamo JHC Gofman played 166 games and received the Khralamov Cup in 2021.

    As written before, a Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul.

     

    Sport Hockey Kazakhstan Accidents Incidents
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
