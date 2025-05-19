Beybarys HC player dies in accident
21:12, 19 May 2025
Beybarys Hockey Club player Oleg Gofman died in an accident, the Club’s Instagram account reads. The members of the team extended their condolences to the bereaved family and close ones, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 23-year-old Oleg Gofman defended the club’s colors for the past two seasons. He will always be remembered as a reliable defender and a worthy man, the Club’s post reads.
As a former player of the Moscow Dynamo JHC Gofman played 166 games and received the Khralamov Cup in 2021.
