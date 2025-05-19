Beybarys HC player dies in accident

The 23-year-old Oleg Gofman defended the club’s colors for the past two seasons. He will always be remembered as a reliable defender and a worthy man, the Club’s post reads.

As a former player of the Moscow Dynamo JHC Gofman played 166 games and received the Khralamov Cup in 2021.

As written before, a Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul.