Bernard Arnault opposes wealth tax proposal in France

The founder and CEO of LVMH described economist Gabriel Zucman, who put forward the idea, as “above all, a far-left activist” and added: “One cannot understand Mr. Zucman’s positions without remembering that he is, above all, a far-left activist. In this capacity, he puts his ideology — which aims to destroy the liberal economy, the only one that works for the good of all — at the service of a pseudo-academic expertise that is itself widely debated.”

Zucman’s proposal has become the subject of intense debate in Paris, where lawmakers are seeking ways to reduce debt and a budget deficit, while critics argue the real figure would be much lower and warn that the tax could prompt wealthy citizens to leave the country.

