Belgrade takes interest to deepen economic ties with Kazakhstan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

Thanking for the warm welcome, Kazakh leader Tokayev highlighted the special importance of his first visit to Serbia as Head of State, which, according to him, opens a new important chapter in the history of Kazakh-Serbian relations.

The Kazakh President noted that the countries’ trust-based cooperation builds upon regular political dialogue and mutual support. As Tokayev said, Astana and Belgrade have taken significant steps in recent years in an effort to enhance economic cooperation, actively promoting trade and investment ties.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to Aleksandar Vučić and the people of Serbia for the solidarity during the spring floods in Kazakhstan, calling it a ‘vivid demonstration of friendship between the nations.’

In turn, Aleksandar Vučić expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two countries will continue developing based on mutual respect and trust. The Serbia President stressed Belgrade’s interest in further deepening of economic ties with Kazakhstan, including in trade, investment and joint projects in the key economic sectors.

Aleksandar Vučić confirmed his country’s commitment to foster political dialogue with Kazakhstan and highlighted the importance of further coordination of efforts at the international arena.

During the meeting, the heads of state discussed the current state of relationship between Kazakhstan and Serbia as well as promising areas to further strengthen cooperation. The sides exchanged views on the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda as well.

Earlier it was reported that an official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the square in front of the Palace of Serbia.

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgrade on November 18 for an official visit.

28 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Over this period, the countries have deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investments and culture. An analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent unveils the key areas of the Kazakhstan-Serbia cooperation.