Belgian Sarens Group views Kazakhstan as key market for new investments

During the meeting with President Ludo Sarens and CEO Wim Sarens the parties discussed prospects for Sarens’ participation in large-scale projects in Kazakhstan – ranging from the development of wind farms and energy facilities to the construction of logistics infrastructure.

The main topic of the meeting was the plan to build a modern logistics hub in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region. The project envisions the creation of a large center for the processing, storage, and transportation of goods, directly integrated into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). The hub will become a key link in the Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor and will significantly increase transit volumes through Kazakhstan.

According to expert estimates, the Zhetysu hub could handle up to several million tons of cargo annually in the coming years, including engineering products, energy equipment, and construction materials. The project’s implementation will contribute to export growth, attract new investments, and create jobs in the region.

“We highly value Sarens’ contribution to Kazakhstan’s development and consider the company one of our reliable partners in Europe,” noted Ambassador Vassilenko.

In turn, Sarens’ management emphasized the strategic importance of the Zhetysu project not only for Kazakhstan but also for international logistics, calling it “a gateway for European business to Central Asia.”

Sarens Group is a global leader in heavy lifting, engineered transport solutions, and logistics. It operates in more than 70 countries, employs over 6,000 people, and has a fleet of more than 1,500 cranes, 3,000 axle lines, and specialized vessels. Its turnover is around 1 billion euro. Sarens is actively engaged in energy, oil and gas infrastructure construction projects, as well as in the development of transport and logistics systems, including renewable energy and international corridor initiatives. The company has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2003 as a service provider in the oil and gas and energy sectors.