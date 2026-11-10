Bektenov orders stable heat supply to households and social facilities

Bektenov noted that the President had repeatedly emphasised the need to build new power plants and modernise existing ones and electricity transmission lines. Other priorities include developing clean coal-fired power generation and renewable energy sources.

Significant funding is being allocated to the repair and modernisation of energy infrastructure. However, as the Head of State stressed in his Address to the Nation, training qualified energy professionals is equally important.

“Ensuring continuity in the workforce, developing practical skills and building a sustainable talent pool for the sector are essential, particularly in view of the development of nuclear energy. The ministries of science and higher education, education, and energy, together with regional administrations, must develop a clear action plan to address the shortage of specialists in the energy sector and the housing and utilities sector as a whole,” the Prime Minister said.

Bektenov also highlighted the need to pay particular attention to preparations for the autumn-winter period. According to him, the heating season has already started in all regions of the country.

He reported that a comprehensive programme of maintenance and repair work on equipment, heating networks and electricity grids had been carried out across the regions during the summer. Heat supply was launched in all regions according to schedule.

However, residents have continued to report problems with heating quality and temporary interruptions in supply.

In particular, complaints have been received from residents of Aktau, Pavlodar and Petropavlovsk.

“I instruct regional akims to intensify the work of regional headquarters overseeing the heating season and respond promptly to residents' complaints. Emergency response teams and specialised equipment must be mobilised and ready to operate in winter conditions. Regional authorities must constantly control coal availability for households and ensure stable prices,” Bektenov said.

The Ministry of Energy and regional authorities were entrusted with completing repairs at energy facilities on time and ensuring the necessary reserve of equipment.

Bektenov further stressed the importance of maintaining a stable and reliable heat supply for households throughout the heating season, with particular focus on social facilities.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had developed 347 projects worth 839 billion tenge under its national energy and utilities modernization program.