Beijing hosts 2025 SCO Forum on People-to-People Exchange

The event was co-hosted by China Media Group (CMG) and the SCO Secretariat.

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent congratulatory messages, extending best wishes for the success of the event. More than 100 guests, including political, cultural and media representatives from SCO countries, attended the event.

Japarov said the event is not only an important international gathering but also a vivid expression of the "Shanghai Spirit." He expressed the hope that Kyrgyzstan, during its upcoming SCO presidency from 2025 to 2026, will deepen cooperation with CMG.

Sharif noted that in today's complex international environment, sincere dialogue and mutual understanding among civilizations are of great importance. He commended CMG for its professional, objective and inclusive approach to communication.

Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of CMG Shen Haixiong said that as the most extensive and populous regional organization in the world, the SCO represents a diverse landscape of civilizations. He underlined the responsibility to share stories of innovation and development and to convey a strong message of openness and cooperation.

SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said the secretariat will sign cooperation agreements and release new initiatives with CMG during the event, encouraging mainstream media outlets from SCO member states, observer states and dialogue partners to actively participate.

President of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Oleg Dobrodeyev emphasized in a video address that trust, respect and equality form the solid foundation of the SCO and should also guide media cooperation.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) has jointly launched the "China Up Close · A Journey of Harmony" media event with mainstream media from SCO member states. Journalists from 42 countries have visited Tianjin Municipality, Shaanxi and Shandong provinces, and other places to experience Chinese-style modernization.

CMG, the SCO Secretariat, and the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the SCO jointly planned an integrated media program for cultural exchange. The initiative invites young people from SCO member states to share inspiring stories of exchange and cooperation. At the event, three youth representatives from SCO countries shared their deep connections with China.

