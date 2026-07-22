Beijing Forum advances China–Central Asia Digital Cooperation

Under the theme “Connecting Central Asia via Data, Empowering the Future with Intelligence,” the forum aimed to advance practical cooperation under the China-Central Asia Mechanism and transform shared digital-development goals into concrete projects.

The event presented a range of technological applications, including AI-powered Traditional Chinese Medicine diagnostic systems, AI portrait-generation tools and industrial robots. The exhibits demonstrated how digital technologies can improve healthcare, manufacturing and everyday urban services.

The forum also provided a platform for exchanges among governments, cities and businesses. Participants discussed how China’s experience in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and smart-city development could support Central Asia’s growing demand for digital transformation.

Kazakhstan is already emerging as an important regional partner in this field. The country has introduced the Digital Tenge and is developing Alatau City as a digitally enabled smart city. These initiatives create further opportunities for cooperation with China in digital finance, intelligent urban management and technology-driven public services.

A follow-up session connected with the Digital Central Asia cooperation initiative is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan in October 2026. The meeting is expected to continue discussions launched in Beijing and promote direct cooperation between Chinese technology companies and Central Asian partners.

From Beijing to Kazakhstan and across the wider region, digital cooperation is becoming an increasingly important part of the China-Central Asia partnership, contributing to regional connectivity, innovation and mutually beneficial development.