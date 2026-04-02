Beibit Zhukayev reaches quarterfinals of ATP Challenger in Mexico

Zhukayev secured his place in the quarterfinals after defeating Dan Martin of Canada, ranked 387th in the world, in a tense encounter on Wednesday.

The match that last 2 hours and 57 minutes ended with a scoreline of 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in favor of the Kazakhstani.

Zhukayev is to face James Duckworth of Australia, world No.95 and No.1 seed at the tournament, for a berth in the final.

Earlier, Qazinform reported world No. 422 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan made a strong start at the ITF W15 tournament in Aurangabad, India.