Beibit Zhukayev reaches quarterfinals of ATP Challenger in Mexico
10:11, 2 April 2026
Kazakhstan’s tennis player Beibit Zhukayev advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger tournament in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Zhukayev secured his place in the quarterfinals after defeating Dan Martin of Canada, ranked 387th in the world, in a tense encounter on Wednesday.
The match that last 2 hours and 57 minutes ended with a scoreline of 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in favor of the Kazakhstani.
Zhukayev is to face James Duckworth of Australia, world No.95 and No.1 seed at the tournament, for a berth in the final.
Earlier, Qazinform reported world No. 422 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan made a strong start at the ITF W15 tournament in Aurangabad, India.