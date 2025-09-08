Beethoven Evenings in Astana

The evening titled as Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 promises to be a special feat both for high art connoisseurs as well as for those who are only beginning to discover the sublime world of classical music, the press service of Astana Opera says.

In his new author’s project, Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan and laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, Maestro Alan Buribayev, will guide the audience through the profound inner world of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. He will interweave live performance with his own commentary, showing how a complete and inspiring work of art is created from simple motifs and rhythms.

Maestro Buribayev urges us to reflect: what does music really say?

“Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony is as much a masterpiece as Goethe’s works in literature or Delacroix’s paintings in art: majestic in form, full of inner energy and light,” emphasised Alan Buribayev.

The musical journey that begins in September will continue in December, when the second Beethoven Evening will once again immerse the public in the composer’s immortal legacy. Each of these projects is conceived as a special conversation about music, where performance is closely intertwined with reflections on its meaning.

Beethoven composed his Seventh Symphony, the focus of the first concert, in 1812. It premiered in Vienna the following year. His contemporaries immediately sensed its special power: the audience was struck by the second movement – Allegretto, performed with such depth that the listeners demanded it be played as an encore. Wagner described the work as “the apotheosis of dance,” highlighting its rhythmic nature and unstoppable energy, where one can hear the steps of time, the breath of life, and the very joy of existence.

Today, more than two centuries later, the Seventh Symphony still resonates as modern and inspiring. It speaks not only to professionals but to every listener – to anyone who seeks light, motion, and strength in music. This is precisely the encounter Alan Buribayev will offer his audience, joined by the opera company soloists and musicians of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra.

The concert begins at 7 pm.

