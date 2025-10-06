EN
    Bear cub attacks tourist in central Japan

    13:53, 6 October 2025

    A Spanish male tourist was attacked by a bear cub Sunday morning during his visit to the scenic mountain village of Shirakawa in central Japan, according to the local government, Kyodo reported.

    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The 40-year-old sustained a minor injury to his right arm. He was walking with another Spanish man when they came across a small bear emerging from the grass near a shuttle bus stop in the village, part of which is a World Heritage site.

    The local government has closed walkways leading to an observatory overlooking the site known as Shirakawa-go, with police and hunters searching for the cub.

    The Shirakawa-go in Gifu Prefecture is a popular tourist spot known for a cluster of traditional thatched roof homes.

    Bear sightings and attacks, including fatal ones, have been reported in various parts of Japan in recent months.

    Earlier Japan enacted emergency animal shooting law amid surge in bear attacks.

    Japan Animals Society World News Asia Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
