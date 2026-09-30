Bavarian business interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan

At the beginning of the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Hubert Aiwanger for the warm welcome and for his support in organizing the Technology Forum in Munich.

During the talks, the two sides discussed prospects for strengthening direct business ties and expanding technological cooperation between Kazakh and Bavarian companies.

Photo credit: Akorda

It was emphasized that Bavaria is one of Kazakhstan’s key economic partners among Germany’s federal states.

The Head of State noted the significant potential for further increasing bilateral trade, attracting investment and implementing joint projects.

In turn, Hubert Aiwanger spoke about the strong interest of Bavarian businesses in developing mutually beneficial cooperation. He emphasized the complementary nature of the two economies, which creates promising opportunities for Bavarian companies.

The interlocutors paid particular attention to cooperation in high technology, industry, energy, innovation and regional development.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening and enriching cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bavaria.