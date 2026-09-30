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    Bavarian business interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan

    21:39, 30 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Hubert Aiwanger, Bavarian Deputy Minister-President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    At the beginning of the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Hubert Aiwanger for the warm welcome and for his support in organizing the Technology Forum in Munich.

    During the talks, the two sides discussed prospects for strengthening direct business ties and expanding technological cooperation between Kazakh and Bavarian companies.

    Kazakhstan, Bavaria
    Photo credit: Akorda

    It was emphasized that Bavaria is one of Kazakhstan’s key economic partners among Germany’s federal states.

    The Head of State noted the significant potential for further increasing bilateral trade, attracting investment and implementing joint projects.

    In turn, Hubert Aiwanger spoke about the strong interest of Bavarian businesses in developing mutually beneficial cooperation. He emphasized the complementary nature of the two economies, which creates promising opportunities for Bavarian companies.

    The interlocutors paid particular attention to cooperation in high technology, industry, energy, innovation and regional development.

    Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening and enriching cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bavaria.

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Politics Germany Kazakhstan and Germany
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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