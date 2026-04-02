Bank RBK’s 2025 results: Loan portfolio growth and stronger market position

Notably, the composition of the country’s top 10 lending banks remained unchanged over the year. However, several shifts occurred within the top 10 leading financial institutions.

Bank RBK was the only bank to improve its position in the top 10 in 2025, moving up two places from 9th to 7th. Bank RBK increased its loan portfolio by 39.2% to KZT 1.6 trillion. As expected, the bank ranked as one of the top 3 performers in growth rates among Kazakhstan’s largest second tier banks.”

The bank not only provides lending to individuals across a wide range of sectors, but also actively supports businesses and participates in government programs that promote lending to small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs operating in key sectors of the economy.

Among the socially significant projects financed by the bank is the expansion and modernization of production facilities at ZhetysuGaz, a system-forming enterprise in the Zhetysu Region.

The company supplies liquefied gas in household cylinders to more than 125 non-gasified rural settlements. With the bank’s credit support, it plans to almost double monthly deliveries of social liquefied gas from 500–600 tonnes to 1–1.2 thousand tonnes.

Support for food production is developing in the same direction. In the East Kazakhstan Region, with the participation of Bank RBK, a modern dairy production facility operated by Siver+ LLP has been launched in the town of Shemonaikha. The enterprise carries out a full technological cycle of processing 3.5 to 6 tonnes of milk per day, producing a basic range of high-quality dairy products.

Another important focus area for Bank RBK is the development of educational infrastructure. In Semey, with the bank’s financial participation, a modern school project called SARYN INNOVASILYALYQ MEKTEBI has been implemented. The school is designed for 800 students. The project not only expanded the region’s educational environment but also created about 60 jobs for teaching and technical staff.

Infographics credit: Ranking.kz

Two other banks, by contrast, each lost one position in the top 10. Bereke Bank moved from 7th to 8th place, while Alatau City Bank dropped from 8th to 9th. By the end of 2025, the loan portfolio of Bereke Bank amounted to KZT 1.6 trillion, while Alatau City Bank’s portfolio stood at KZT 1.2 trillion.

For reference, in January of the current year the loan portfolio of Kazakhstan’s second-tier banks declined slightly by 1.1% to KZT 43 trillion. January is often considered a seasonal slowdown period, and banking sector indicators frequently decrease somewhat during this month.

Notably, only six banks within the top 10 lenders posted growth in January, and one of the strongest results was recorded by the already mentioned Bank RBK. In the first month of the year, the financial institution expanded its loan portfolio by a further 1.9%. As a result, the bank gained another position as early as January and moved up to 6th place by loan portfolio size.

It is also worth noting the consistently high quality of the loan portfolio across the sector. By the end of 2025, the share of loans overdue for more than 90 days (NPL 90+) in the total loan portfolio of Kazakhstan’s second tier banks stood at just 3.6%.

Among the banks mentioned, the figure for Bank RBK was 3.3%, compared with 6.9% for Bereke Bank and 7.6% for Alatau City Bank. At Otbasy Bank, due to the specific nature of its operations, the share was at just 0.1%.

License No. 1.2.100/245/41 issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on April 5, 2021.