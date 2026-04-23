Bank RBK dominates Kazakhstan’s banking sector with significant deposit growth

Bank RBK emerged as the clear leader in monthly deposit growth, recording a 6.3% increase (or 114.1 billion tenge) to reach 1.9 trillion tenge. The bank continues to strengthen its reputation among both individuals and businesses, offering competitive products to both customer categories. One of its flagship offerings for the population is the Safe savings deposit, which provides increased interest rates ranging from 10% to 19.1% (annual effective rate - from 10% to 20%). Customers also benefit from free issuance of premium debit cards with no service fees throughout the card’s validity period. Moreover, holders of premium cards from Bank RBK gain access to a unique loyalty program with cashback of 8% - one of the highest cashback levels in the domestic market.

Photo credit: Ranking.kz, data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan

It is noteworthy, that Bank RBK also leads among the country’s top second-tier banks in deposit growth from legal entities, posting a 13.1% increase (or 130.6 billion tenge) in a month, reaching 1.1 trillion tenge. This strong performance highlights growing business confidence in the institution. At a time when the majority of deposits in Kazakhstani banks are ensured by households, such robust growth in business segment particularly significant. Bank RBK maintains a strategic focus on supporting businesses, especially SMEs.

Aside from Bank RBK, only Citibank Kazakhstan, the American subsidiary specializing in corporate banking, showed growth among the top ten second-tier banks: +2%, reaching 904.2 billion tenge.

Overall, the total volume of deposits from business entities in Kazakhstan’s second-tier banks decreased by 1.6% (or 310 billion tenge) in a month, to just under 19 trillion tenge.

For reference: Deposits from legal entities accounted for 40.2% of the second-tier banks’ portfolio, down from 40.8% on February 1, 2026, 41.7% a year ago, 48.7% five years ago, and 55.5% a decade ago.

Photo credit: Ranking.kz, data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan

License No. 1.2.100/245/41 issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on April 5, 2021