    Bank of Mongolia purchases 396 kg of gold in February

    10:36, 9 March 2026

    The Bank of Mongolia purchased 396.1 kilograms of gold in February, raising its total acquisitions of precious metals this year to 2.3 tonnes, Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.

    Photo credit: WAM
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    Regional branches contributed significantly: the Darkhan-Uul aimag branch accounted for 89.0 kilograms, while the Bayankhongor aimag branch purchased 477.3 kilograms. Compared with the same period in 2025, overall purchases rose by 19.7 percent.

    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    The Bank of Mongolia sets its buying prices in line with global market trends. In February, the average purchase price stood at MNT 576,654.17 per gram.

