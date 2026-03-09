Bank of Mongolia purchases 396 kg of gold in February

Photo credit: MONTSAME

Regional branches contributed significantly: the Darkhan-Uul aimag branch accounted for 89.0 kilograms, while the Bayankhongor aimag branch purchased 477.3 kilograms. Compared with the same period in 2025, overall purchases rose by 19.7 percent.

The Bank of Mongolia sets its buying prices in line with global market trends. In February, the average purchase price stood at MNT 576,654.17 per gram.