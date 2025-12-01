Bank of Japan to weigh whether to raise rates at Dec. meeting: chief

In a meeting with local business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan, Ueda said the likelihood of its baseline scenario for inflation being realized is "gradually increasing," noting that currency moves are more likely than in the past to affect prices.

Ueda's remarks came as financial markets expect the central bank will go ahead with another interest rate hike at its Dec. 18-19 meeting amid inflationary pressures, partly due to the yen's depreciation. A weak yen raises import costs for resource-scarce Japan.

