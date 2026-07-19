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    Bank of Italy: Inflation in 2026 to hit 3.1%, price expectations rise

    07:24, 19 July 2026

    Italy's inflation will hit 3.1% in 2026 amid rising price expectations, the Bank of Italy said, WAM reported.

    Bank of Italy: Inflation in 2026 to hit 3.1%, price expectations rise
    Photo credit: Freepik

    Due to the war in Iran and its impact on energy prices, "consumer inflation is expected to rise to 3.1% on average this year, mainly reflecting the rise in energy prices; it is expected to return to 2% over the next two years," the Bank of Italy wrote in its economic bulletin after inflation reached 3% in the second quarter, despite a "limited" impact on utility bills and the temporary reduction in fuel excise duties.

    "Households' and businesses' short-term inflation expectations have increased, although they remain below the levels observed in March 2022," Italian News Aency (ANSA) reported, citing the official data.

    The companies "forecast a 2.4% increase in their price lists over the next twelve months," it said.

    Earlier, it was reported that inflation across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries remained below 2 percent for a second consecutive year in 2025.

    Italy Economy World News Inflation EU
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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