Bank of England to replace historical figures with wildlife on notes

The Bank of England is set to redesign its banknotes, with future issues expected to highlight wildlife instead of well-known historical figures currently shown on the reverse side.

At present, the bank’s notes feature former Prime Minister Winston Churchill on the £5 note, novelist Jane Austen on the £10, painter J.M.W. Turner on the £20, and mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing on the £50.

The decision follows a public consultation held last year. According to the Bank of England, around 44,000 responses were received, and roughly 60% favored nature as the main theme for the next series. Other suggested themes included architecture and landmarks, historical figures, arts and culture, sport, innovation, and major milestones.

The central bank said it plans to hold another public consultation in the summer to gather opinions on what kind of nature should appear on the notes. A panel of wildlife specialists is expected to help prepare a shortlist.

Britain’s wildlife includes animals such as foxes, badgers, beavers, squirrels, otters, deer, and seals, which could potentially inspire future designs.

Victoria Cleland, the Bank of England’s chief cashier, said the main reason for launching a new banknote series is to strengthen protection against counterfeiting. She added that the redesign also offers a chance to reflect different aspects of the United Kingdom.

King Charles III will continue to appear on the front of the notes. The Bank of England’s highest denomination remains the £50 note. The new banknotes are not expected to enter circulation for several years.

